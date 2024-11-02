Nora Fatehi says she refused to wear a tiny blouse for the 'Dilbar' song.

Nora Fatehi never fails to woo the audience with her sizzling looks and dance moves. The actress has given several hit songs like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', and 'Kusu Kusu' among others. She recently revealed that se rejected to shoot 'Dilbar' as the costume as too short.

In an interview during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Nora Fatehi recalled shooting for “Dilbar,” and said, “I remember they had to make a new blouse because the blouse they brought was too tiny, and I had to put my foot down. I said, ‘Guys, I cannot wear this. Don’t over-sexualise me. I get it, it is a sexy song. We are all inherently sexy, but we don’t need to get vulgar about it.’ Milap (Zaveri) makes fun of me for this in several parties. It was also Ramadan, so I said, ‘Guys, chill. Can we please not do this?’ So they make fun of me.”

She added, “They had to reconstruct the whole blouse. I said, ‘I don’t mind showing the stomach, because it is about the aesthetics, but I cannot be showing too much cleavage. To a lot of people, it looks over sexy, but for me it was something I was comfortable wearing compared to what they were going to give me.”

Nora Fatehi further opened up on how tough it was to put her foot down when se was a nobody in the industry and said, "It’s also so tough because when you work with filmmakers as a nobody, and I was a nobody at that time, they are like, ‘Who the hell do you think you are? I have to explain to them with love and make them understand, ‘Let’s not divert. The music is so good. The choreography is so good. Don’t ruin that because of a stupid blouse’. That’s what I told Milap, and he said, ‘Okay, I get it.’. I said, ‘Let them focus on my face, and dance moves. Let them not focus on the breasts.’ When I spoke to him like that, he was like, ‘Okay, I get it.'”

She further took a dig at Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday's fashion and said, "Today, when I do have the power to talk. I do tell my stylists, ‘This is too much.’ The way they dress Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), or Janhvi (Kapoor), they cannot dress me the same way. My body is not the same. I have a lot of conflict where I do have to push this on stylists and directors because they will make certain clothes and be like, ‘Well, the others are wearing this.’ I am like, ‘I get that, but the others don’t look like me unfortunately when I wear it.’ So we have to think about that, and with my body type, because it’s not really familiar in Bollywood. Not a lot of girls have my body type. It’s tough for stylists and directors to understand where I am coming from, but once I push and they get it, they are like, ‘Okay, cool.'”

