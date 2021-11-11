Nora Fatehi raises temperature as she shows off her sexy curves in new video - WATCH

Soft curls, on-point makeup and her saree tied dangerously low, rounded off Nora Fatehi's look in the new Instagram video.

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who has been winning hearts yet again with her sizzling belly dance moves in the latest item song 'Kusu Kusu' from the upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate 2' starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, is raising the temperatures on social media with her hot avatar in a new video clip.

In a short video clip posted on her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi can be seen in a sweet girl next door look sporting a green salwar suit. Moments later, Nora transforms into a diva donning a white pre-draped saree teamed with a matching, embellished blouse. Soft curls, on-point makeup and the saree tied dangerously low, rounded off Nora Fatehi's look.

In the background, one could hear Nora's latest track 'Kusu Kusu' playing as the actress grooved to the track and showed off her sexy, envious body.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, fans can't stop praising Nora for her scintillating dance moves in the Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi crooned track 'Kusu Kusu' which was dropped on November 10. In the foot-tapping number, Nora is seen dancing among flames as she shows off her killer belly dancing moves.

Turning into the lucky charm for John Abraham, Nora Fatehi collaborated with the actor yet again after 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Rock Tha Party'.

With an enviable success streak, Nora Fatehi has earned the crown of the ultimate Bollywood diva with an unfathomable fanbase not just in India but also across the globe.