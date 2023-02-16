Nora Fatehi poses in sexy shimmery dress, netizens say 'baat to hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi never fails to mesmerise her fans with her looks, she is one of the most glamorous actresses. On Wednesday, she was spotted in a shimmery dress and the video is now going viral on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of her. Netizens reacted to it, one of them wrote, “Baat to hai.” The second one said, “she looks beautiful.” Another said, “sexy.” Meanwhile, a section of people trolled her for her walk, and one of them wrote, “itna thumak k chalna jaruri h kya ..I mean normal bhi chl skte.” The second one said, “Why does she always keep her hip up ??”

On Friday, February 10, Nora was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in a green thigh-high slit gown with one shoulder strap. She looked glamorous in the videos shared by several paparazzi accounts. The Instant Bollywood account on Instagram shared her video with the caption, "Too hot to handle".

Along with her, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Disha Patani were also seen on the sets of the Kapil Sharma show. These actors went on to promote their upcoming North American tour named The Entertainers. They will be performing in Atlanta, New Jersey, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland in March 2023.

The actress was last seen in the actioner An Action Hero along with Ayushmann Khurrana in the track Jehda Nasha, which was recreated from the 2019 track Nasha composed by the Sufi band Faridkot and Amar Jalal. The movie was released in 2022 and despite getting exceptional reviews from the critics, it turned out to be a box office dud.

Apart from her appearances in item songs, Nora also displayed her acting skills in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman. READ | Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram