Nora Fatehi looks mesmerising in her latest photo shoot- See pics

B-town beauty Nora Fatehi often leaves her fans impressed with her sexy dance moves and fashion selections. The actress, who is known for her jaw-dropping belly dance, often burns the internet with her beautiful and sexy pictures.

Recently, photographer Joseph Radhik dropped three pictures of Nora Fatehi on Instagram. In the pictures, the actress looks mesmerising, no less than a fairy. She can be seen wearing a beautiful white Indian outfit. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Light and Nora. @norafatehi for @abujanisandeepkhosla. Shot on the sets of Into The Light, a fashion film by Abu Sandeep and meeeee.”

He further added, “In the middle of directing and working with an amazing crew, I had time to make a few photos on set too! Each still shot was lit a bit differently than the motion picture, with some fun experiments. What you see here is light reflecting off a couple of mirrors to dapple around the subject. All thanks to @mailesan and his killer crew on grips! The credit list for a project like this is huge, and deservedly so! Here it is.”



Earlier, speaking about coming from a humble background and working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on ‘Star Vs Food’, Nora had said, “It's very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

“But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.