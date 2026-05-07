Nora Fatehi lands in legal trouble, NCW summons her over Sarke Chunar song controversy hearing

Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the NCW in connection with the Sarke Chunar controversy after the commission raised objections over the song’s alleged vulgar and sexually suggestive content.

National Commission for Women has called actress and dancer Nora Fatehi for a hearing in connection with the controversy surrounding the song Sarke Chunar. Nora has reportedly been asked to appear before the commission on May 7 at 11:30 am.

The matter began earlier in March when the NCW issued summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana and director Kiran Kumar. The commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports claiming that the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke contained obscene and vulgar content.

In its statement, the NCW said the song “appears to be sexually suggestive and objectionable,” adding that it could amount to violations under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act and the POCSO Act. The commission further stated, "The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter."

The controversy intensified after several people and organisations objected to the lyrics and visuals of the song, alleging that it objectified women. Demands were also made for an FIR to be filed and for the song to be removed from circulation.

Later, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that the song ‘Sarke Chunari’ had been banned following widespread criticism. He made the announcement while responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria in Parliament.

The song featured Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt and quickly became the centre of public debate after its release.