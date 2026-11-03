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Nora Fatehi is 'not an accused but summoned solely as witness' in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, her legal team clarifies

Nora Fatehi's legal team confirmed, "The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness."

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nora Fatehi is 'not an accused but summoned solely as witness' in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, her legal team clarifies
Nora Fatehi, Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Image source: Twitter)
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Actress Nora Fatehi's legal team has clarified that she is not an accused in the case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and was summoned by the court only in the capacity of a witness. The statement follows the November 2 hearing of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, where Nora was summoned to appear as a witness and assist in the proceedings.

The case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar was taken up at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on November 2, where Nora had been summoned to appear as a witness. However, her lawyers informed the court that she could not attend due to prior professional commitments and the short notice of the summons. An exemption application was subsequently filed, following which the court adjourned the matter to November 6 and issued a fresh summons for her appearance. Her legal team also clarified that Nora is neither an accused nor facing allegations of wrongdoing in the case. She has been called only as a witness to assist the court in the proceedings. 

In a statement to the media, her legal team said, "The EOW matter concerning Sukesh Chandra Shekhar was listed today before the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi, where Nora Fatehi was summoned as a witness. Her advocates appeared before the Court and submitted that she had received the summons at very short notice and was unable to attend due to prior professional commitments."

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor in danger? Golmaal actor receives alleged extortion threat of Rs 5 crore from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

 

It further read, "An application seeking exemption from personal appearance was filed, following which the matter was adjourned to 6 November 2026, with fresh summons issued for her appearance. It is clarified that Nora Fatehi is neither an accused nor alleged to have committed any offence in these proceedings. She has been summoned solely as a witness to assist the Court."

For the unversed, the case revolves around allegations that Sukesh Chandrashekhar orchestrated an extortion racket worth nearly Rs 200 crore while being lodged in Delhi's Rohini Jail. He allegedly posed as senior government officials to carry out the fraud. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) probed the matter and subsequently filed a chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Nora had earlier been questioned by the EOW over her alleged links with Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Maria Paulose. Her statement was also recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. She was later included as a prosecution witness in the supplementary chargesheet.

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