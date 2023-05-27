Search icon
Nora Fatehi gets trolled as she poses in red bodycon gown at IIFA, netizens say ‘desperate to look like Kim Kardashian’

Nora Fatehi gets trolled as she poses in a red bodycon gown at IIFA 2023. Netizens call her 'Nora Kardashian'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Nora Fatehi in red bodycon gown

Nora Fatehi who is known for impressive dance moves, was recently seen gracing the award show in Abu Dhabi. The actress got trolled for her choice of dress and expressions while posing for the paps at the event. 

On Friday, Viral Bhayani posted a video capturing Nora Fatehi arriving at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The actress was seen donning a red bodycon off-shoulder gown. The actress completed her look with soft curls and light makeup. Her dress was made of latex and had a plunging neckline. 

The actress’ look divided the netizens. While some thought that she was looking ‘smoking hot’ others trolled the actress. One of the comments read, “she is taking fashion to next level. So beautiful.” Another wrote, “hot lady in red.” Netizens compared her with Kim Kardashian and wrote, “Nora Kardashian’ another wrote, “she is desperately trying to look like Kim Kardashian.” Another said, “why is she trying to look like Kim Kardashian?” Another wrote, “she thinks she looks like Kim Kardashian, but she is not.” 

Other than Nora Fatehi, Bollywood stars like Esha Gupta, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and more are in Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA 2023. The event will be emceed by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, while the main awards will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.
Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon among others are set to perform at the event. 

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the movies An Action Hero and Thank God where she performed a special dance number and impressed fans with her sexy dance moves. The actress will be next seen in Sajid Khan’s next directorial titled 100%. She will be seen sharing the screen with Reteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in the movie.

