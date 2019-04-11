Nora Fatehi gets injured while performing at an awards show

Travelling all day, attending events, practising for hours and performing at various places can be hectic and difficult. Dancing in heels in front of thousands of people can lead to nervousness and prove dangerous sometimes. The ‘Dilbar’ fame Nora Fatehi experienced a similar incident while performing on stage at a recently concluded awards function n Middle East, which was held in Muscat, Oman.

While dancing on stage on her famous dance number, Nora tripped and almost strained her ankle. But like a true performer, she handled herself quite well. She didn’t react to the injury at all and continued to dance till the end of the performance.

As soon as the performance got over, all the precautions were taken and she was fine after a few hours of the show. Apart from this, Nora dazzled the event with her looks and power packed performance. She also looked ravishing on the red carpet.

The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.