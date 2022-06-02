Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for wearing floor-sweeping gown, netizens say 'jhadu pocha laga diya'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Nora Fatehi is without a doubt one of Bollywood's most gorgeous and lovely divas. With her stunning appearance and fiery moves, she makes hearts race. However, you must be aware that popularity comes with a lot of trolling. Actors are frequently chastised for their looks, work, and other factors. Nora was trolled this time for wearing a floor-sweeping velvet gown.

Nora finished off her look with a pair of striking velvet blue gloves that had a retro look to them. She also wore a pair of elegant earrings and a couple of dazzling bracelets. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail with a few loose strands framing her face. She finished the ensemble with a pair of heels and gorgeous makeup.



Viral Bhayani, a famous photographer based in Mumbai, also took to Instagram to post a video of Nora posing for the cameras. The video has received a lot of attention since it was posted. Netizens, on the other hand, rushed to the comments section to troll the actress.

See her look here:

Check out what netizens said:









On the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, Nora Fatehi was seen trying Lavani with contestant Geet Kaur Bagga and Choreographer Sonali Kar. Sharing the clip of the same, she wrote, “Love joining my juniors on stage! This time i tried Lavni How amazing is @geetbaggaa and @karsonali #Dancewithnora tune in for the next junior that will be featured on #dancewithnora #dancedeewanejuniors @colorstv P.s love the commentary @marzipestonji.”

Nora a few days ago had dropped her Dubai EXPO 2022 Vlog on social media and her fans are drooling over it. She is looking gorgeous in the video. Her fans in Dubai were stunned to see the actress performing live.