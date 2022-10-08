Nora Fatehi features in FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky, Varun Dhawan reacts

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022’s anthem and fans from across have reacted on the feat achieved by the Dilbar girl. The official track, titled Light Up The Sky is produced by none other than RedOne who had previously produced the FIFA World Cup track, Waka Waka with Shakira.

Check out Nora's song

With this anthem, Nora Fatehi joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Shakira and proves her diversity as an artist, worldwide. The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has now taken to his social media platform Instagram and shared an appreciation post on his 'Garmi' song co-star inclusion in this massive and momentous track. He said “This is so cool @norafatehi to be part of the official Fifa World Cup soundtrack and represent (India flag emoji) let’s gooooo”

Here's Varun's reaction

Nora will perform the FIFA World Cup anthem at the closing ceremony and interestingly will be singing Hindi lyrics on the iconic international stage, watched by millions around the world. She is also part of the music video that icons like Shakira, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin amongst others have been part of in the past.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will next be seen in a special cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God. She will also be seen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill in Sajid Khan's comic entertainer 100%. Currently, she is one of the judges with Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.