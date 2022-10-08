Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Nora Fatehi features in FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky, Varun Dhawan reacts

Nora Fatehi has took her fame to next level. Being featured in the FIFA anthem is indeed a big achievement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Nora Fatehi features in FIFA World Cup anthem Light The Sky, Varun Dhawan reacts
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022’s anthem and fans from across have reacted on the feat achieved by the Dilbar girl. The official track, titled Light Up The Sky is produced by none other than RedOne who had previously produced the FIFA World Cup track, Waka Waka with Shakira. 

Check out Nora's song

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

With this anthem, Nora Fatehi joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Shakira and proves her diversity as an artist, worldwide. The Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has now taken to his social media platform Instagram and shared an appreciation post on his 'Garmi' song co-star inclusion in this massive and momentous track. He said “This is so cool @norafatehi to be part of the official Fifa World Cup soundtrack and represent (India flag emoji) let’s gooooo”

Here's Varun's reaction

image

Nora will perform the FIFA World Cup anthem at the closing ceremony and interestingly will be singing Hindi lyrics on the iconic international stage, watched by millions around the world. She is also part of the music video that icons like Shakira, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin amongst others have been part of in the past. 

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will next be seen in a special cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God. She will also be seen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill in Sajid Khan's comic entertainer 100%. Currently, she is one of the judges with Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2021 DECLARED: See all improtant details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.