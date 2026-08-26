Nora Fatehi claims influencers were 'hired' to target her amid Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy

Nora Fatehi has addressed the backlash over Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, alleging that influencers were hired to troll her and spread similar narratives online

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has opened up about the backlash surrounding Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, alleging that several influencers were hired to target her and repeat similar criticism online.

In an interview with Sheen Gurrib, Nora said she had already released a video explaining her side of the controversy, but continued to face questions and accusations from people on social media.

Nora claims trolling campaign was coordinated

Speaking about the wave of criticism she faced, Nora alleged that the reaction from influencers appeared to be coordinated. She said, “This script of every influencer talking about this and saying the same thing, I already know who hired you, when, and how much they paid.”

The actress further claimed that the controversy was turned into an opportunity by those behind the criticism.

Nora said, “The way the media was talking about it, the mainstream media and your anchors, how they spoke like ‘Ew’. You don't speak like that about things that matter in the country.”

Nora recalls discovering backlash online

Nora said she was shooting continuously for three days when the controversy gained momentum and initially had no idea about the scale of the backlash.

She recalled getting access to the internet at another location and being shocked by the reaction.

“This other location, we had a little bit of internet and I'm just like, ‘Woah, everyone is freaking out.’ So let me put out a video to calm everyone down because there are too many narratives going on which are wrong,” she said.

The actress said she subsequently posted a video to explain her side and clarify what had happened. However, she claimed that people continued to accuse her of lying.

‘People still said I was lying’

Nora maintained that she had clearly explained that she had not shot for the song and did not know where the controversy originated.

“I told the truth. I said I don't know where it came from, I didn't shoot for this song. I gave all the details. I am the most articulate person out there. But there were still people in the comments who said, ‘She's lying,’” she said.

She also pointed out that the complete song had not been released at the time, while several clips circulating online were allegedly snippets or AI-generated content.

Nora questions criticism over her personal life

The actress also criticised sections of the mainstream media for the manner in which they discussed the controversy and her personal life. Nora claimed that some people even called for her to be removed from the country.

Reacting to the criticism, she questioned why she had become a target despite claiming that she was not competing with anyone or taking away another person's opportunities.

“I'm just like, ‘Oh, you were just waiting for a moment,’” she said.

She added, “Which speaks volumes because now let's talk about what problem you have with me. Because I'm minding my own business, I'm not taking anybody's job. I'm not really competition. So what's the problem?”