Nora Fatehi calls herself stronger than 'Satyameva Jayate 2' co-star John Abraham for this reason

Last week, Nora Fatehi's song 'Kusu Kusu' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' was released and her fans loved it. Later, on November 18, the actor posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the song on her vlog.

In the vlog, Nora is seen perfecting every critical dance move and even though she was hurt by a piece of glass she didn't stop and continued with her dance. She also joked about the fact that she was more strong than her co-star in the film, John Abraham.

Fans have been loving her in the 'Kusu Kusu' song and it has garnered over 1 million likes. However, it was not easy for her to shoot for it. She was injured by a piece of glass and her outfit which was chosen for the song also seemed a little uncomfortable for her. Despite all these problems, she did not stop the shoot.

In her BTS video of the song, she is heard saying that she feels like 'Basanti' from the fil 'Sholay' after she was asked to dance on glass pieces to save lives. In the film 'Sholay', Hema Malini was asked to dance on shattered pieces of glass to save the lives of Jai and Veeru, who were the main heroes of the film that were played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

'Kusu Kusu' has gained more than 60 million views on YouTube currently and counting. Thanking her fans, Nora wrote on social media, "We hit 50 million last night! thanks for the love! Yayyyyy! Lets go guys."

For the unversed, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' was announced after the success of 'Satyameva Jayate' in 2018. In the sequel, Divya Khosla Kumar will star opposite John Abraham. The film revolves around fighting against injustice and misuse of power and will hit theatres on November 25.