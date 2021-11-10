Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Bollywood

Nora Fatehi does it again, burns up the dance floor with her sexy belly-dancing moves in 'Kusu Kusu' - WATCH

Nora Fatehi took the social media world by storm yet again with her scintillating belly dance moves in 'Kusu Kusu'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 01:54 PM IST

After turning into a worldwide sensation with the ultimate chartbuster 'Dilbar', as the nation gears for yet another hit dance number featuring Nora Fatehi, the excitement around the song is skyrocketing. Presenting yet another foot-tapping dance track, Nora Fatehi is set to win hearts as 'Dilruba' in Satyamev Jayate 2's 'Kusu Kusu'. 

Ever since the announcement of the second instalment of Satyamev Jayate, there had been constant speculations of Nora Fatehi's association with the film indicating the actress' pivotal contribution to the franchise. Being an integral part of the success of Satyamev Jayate, Nora Fatehi is truly a constant in the action-entertainer, as we move towards the sequel. 

Today, as the makers dropped the dance track, Nora Fatehi took the social media world by storm yet again with her scintillating dance moves in the Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi crooned track. In the foot-tapping number, Nora is seen dancing among flames as she shows off her killer belly dancing moves. 

Turning into the lucky charm for John Abraham, Nora Fatehi has collaborated with the actor yet again after 'Dilbar',  'O Saki Saki' and 'Rock Tha Party' while the actress marks her hat-trick with filmmaker Milap Zaveri post 'Dilbar' and 'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani'. 

Meanwhile, talking about returning to the franchise, Nora Fatehi shares, "Satyameva Jayate holds an extremely special place in my life and I am so glad to be a part of Satyameva Jayate 2 as well. After the success of Dilbar, to be able to return as Dilruba feels really great, I am thankful to Milap, Nikkhil sir, and Bhushan sir for choosing me to be a part of this opportunity once again. And I am excited to present Kusu Kusu and really looking forward to the response from everyone."

Director Milap Zaveri also termed his excitement for Nora's return saying, "I'm thrilled after the iconic Dilbar and Ek toh kam Zindagani to have Nora part of Kusu Kusu! She has been a lucky charm for me and her brilliance and talent have wowed the entire nation, in fact, the world who are die-hard fans of her beauty and dance. I’m so grateful to her for continuing the tradition and being part of Satyameva Jayate 2."

With an enviable success streak, Nora Fatehi has earned the crown of the ultimate Bollywood diva with an unfathomable fanbase not just in India but also across the globe.

