Nora Fatehi brutally trolled as she struggles to walk at IIFA, netizens say 'ye frog ke jese ucchal ucchal ke...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood, got trolled for her outfit at IIFA 2023 after her video got viral on social media. In the clip, she struggles to walk in a bodycon outfit.

The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani on social media. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “She ain't waiting for you. Nora Fatehi at Iifa awards tonight wearing this gorgeous dress!!” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Ye frog ke jese ucchal ucchal ke q chal rahi hai (Why is she jumping like frog?)”

The second person commented, “Vo sab toh thik hai pr nora ji saath me hot air balloon kyu leke ja rhi hai (All that is fine but why is Nora ji carrying hot air balloon along with her).” The third person commented, “Usko wheelchair pe dal do Bhai she will move faster she can't walk in that outfit.” The fourth person commented, “Why wear a dress when you can't even walk comfortably.” The fifth one said, “Ye kaisa fashion hota ja Raha hai kambal tak nahi chod rahe hai (What kind of fashion is this becoming, they are not even leaving the blanket).” The sixth one said, “Plastic facility for Bariah. Plastic promotions in rainy season.)

The seventh one said, “Barsat Ki blue plastic lag rahi hai (Looks like the blue plastic of rain).” On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the movies An Action Hero and Thank God where she performed a special dance number and impressed fans with her sexy dance moves. The actress will be next seen in Sajid Khan’s next directorial titled 100%. She will be seen sharing the screen with Reteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in the movie.

Read Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in white bodycon dress at IIFA 2023, fans say 'jal pari lag rhi hai'