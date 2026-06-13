Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to FIFA 2026 opening ceremony in Canada: Watch

Nora Fatehi wowed fans with her energetic performance at the Canada opening celebrations of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi impressed fans with a high-energy performance at the Canada leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations.

Videos from the event have gone viral on social media, showing Nora performing her football anthem alongside singers Vegedream and Sanjoy. Dressed in a striking red outfit, Nora won over the crowd with her dance moves and stage presence as hundreds of dancers joined her on stage.

Videos Go Viral Online

Several clips from the performance were shared by fans online. Nora's energetic act received cheers from the audience, with many praising her performance at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

FIFA World Cup Celebrations Across North America

While Nora performed in Canada, singer Katy Perry is set to headline the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles. She will be joined by artists including Lisa, Anitta, Future, Rema and Tyla.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

Shakira, Burna Boy Performed In Mexico

The opening ceremony in Mexico featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who performed the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, "Dai Dai", live for the first time. Other artists who performed at the event included Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules and Mana.

Biggest FIFA World Cup Ever

The tournament is being hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico and is the largest World Cup edition so far, with 48 teams taking part. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19.