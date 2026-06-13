FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to FIFA 2026 opening ceremony in Canada: Watch

Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to FIFA 2026 opening ceremony in Canada

West Bengal News: CID Officials Reach Residence Of TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee For Inquiry

West Bengal News: CID Officials Reach Residence Of TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee For Inquiry

Indian-origin man jailed for 34 years in London for kidnap, rape and torture; details here

Indian-origin man jailed for 34 years in London for kidnap and rape

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to FIFA 2026 opening ceremony in Canada: Watch

Nora Fatehi wowed fans with her energetic performance at the Canada opening celebrations of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 10:11 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to FIFA 2026 opening ceremony in Canada: Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi impressed fans with a high-energy performance at the Canada leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations.

Videos from the event have gone viral on social media, showing Nora performing her football anthem alongside singers Vegedream and Sanjoy. Dressed in a striking red outfit, Nora won over the crowd with her dance moves and stage presence as hundreds of dancers joined her on stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asif Khan (@asif3271)

Videos Go Viral Online

Several clips from the performance were shared by fans online. Nora's energetic act received cheers from the audience, with many praising her performance at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

FIFA World Cup Celebrations Across North America

While Nora performed in Canada, singer Katy Perry is set to headline the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles. She will be joined by artists including Lisa, Anitta, Future, Rema and Tyla.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicked off on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.

Shakira, Burna Boy Performed In Mexico

The opening ceremony in Mexico featured performances by Shakira and Burna Boy, who performed the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, "Dai Dai", live for the first time. Other artists who performed at the event included Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules and Mana.

Biggest FIFA World Cup Ever

The tournament is being hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico and is the largest World Cup edition so far, with 48 teams taking part. The competition will conclude with the final on July 19.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to FIFA 2026 opening ceremony in Canada: Watch
Nora Fatehi brings glamour and energy to FIFA 2026 opening ceremony in Canada
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2 Highlights: Canada earn historic world cup point; USA open campaign with dominant win over Paraguay
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 2: Canada, USA open campaign with strong start
Abhishek Banerjee claims ‘entire house searched, locks broken’ after raid at his Kalighat residence
Abhishek Banerjee claims ‘entire house searched, locks broken’ after police oper
Indian-origin man jailed for 34 years in London for kidnap, rape and torture; details here
Indian-origin man jailed for 34 years in London for kidnap and rape
Karisma Kapoor says Sunjay Kapur will be in 'our hearts forever', posts THIS on his first death anniversary, amid Rs 30000 crore estate dispute
Karisma Kapoor says Sunjay Kapur will be in 'our hearts forever'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement