Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'

Nora Fatehi has finally broken the silence on reports of being linked with a drug racket in connection with Dawood Ibrahim.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 10:38 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'
Nora Fatehi
Actress and performer Nora Fatehi has finally broken the silence after her name was linked to drug and rave parties organised by a drug trafficker in Mumbai, which was reportedly attended by Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew. On Instagram Stories, Nora called the reports ‘lies’ and said she is an ‘easy target’.

Nora Fatehi on her name linked in rave party

Nora's statement reads, “I don't go to Parties.. I’m constantly on flights.. I'm a workaholic, I don't have a personal life.. I don't associate myself with people like that. And on my off days, I'm at home on a beach in Dubai or with my high school friends! I spend my entire days and nights working on my dreams and goals!”

The actor suggested that fans not believe in what was being reported. “Don’t believe anything you read! It seems like my name is an easy target! But I won't allow it to happen this time! It happened once before, you guys tried to destroy me with LIES, and it didn’t work. I watched silently as everyone tried their best to slander my name, smear my reputation and use me as clickbait!”

Nora concluded the note and requested not to use her name in the controversy. "Please refrain from using my name and image in situations that have absolutely NOTHING to do with me! This will come with a heavy, heavy price,” she said.

What is the rave party controversy? 

Nora's statement came after the media reports claimed that she, Shraddha Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebs allegedly attended rave parties organised by a detained drug trafficker, aka Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh. According to the reports, he had told Mumbai Police that he organised these raves for Bollywood and fashion celebs, and they were also attended by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Alishah Parkar.

Last month, Shaikh was deported from Dubai and is currently in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). The ANC officials have not ruled out the possibility of questioning the celebrities named by Shaikh in his confession.

