Nora Fatehi breaks down at Mumbai airport after posting cryptic message about death, her bodyguard aggressively pushes fan: Watch

As Nora Fatehi made her way to the terminal, she was seen crying and rushing through the airport, leaving fans concerned and shocked.

Nora Fatehi, known for her hit dance numbers like Dilbar and Saki Saki, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport on the evening of July 6. She appeared to be in a rush and looked visibly stressed while heading towards the entrance gate.

Fan Tries to Click Selfie, Gets Pushed by Bodyguard

As Nora made her way to the terminal, a male fan tried to stop her for a selfie. The actress chose not to respond and continued walking. However, her bodyguard stepped in and forcefully pushed the fan away, even giving him a stern glare.

The incident was caught on camera, and the video is now circulating widely on social media. Nora, who appeared teary-eyed in the clip, has sparked concern among fans.

Nora’s Appearance Raises Concerns Among Fans

More than the push, many viewers were quick to notice Nora’s emotional state. Dressed casually and wearing minimal makeup, the actress seemed upset, leading to speculation about what might have caused her distress.

Debate Continues Over Celebrity Privacy

The video has reignited the conversation around celebrity privacy and fan boundaries. While fans often look forward to meeting their favorite stars, many netizens are pointing out that personal space should be respected, especially in moments where the celebrity is clearly uncomfortable.