'Nora Fatehi brainwashed me against Jacqueline Fernandez, was always jealous of her': Sukesh Chandrasekhar

In a recent development, where Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Saturday claimed that Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has always been jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh stated that Nora always brainwashed him against Jacqueline, so she wanted him to leave Jacqueline and start dating her.

“Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me. As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did. She also kept sending me multiple pictures of Hermes bags and jewelry that she wanted, which I obliged by giving her, which she was using till date, ask her to produce one bill of Hermes bags that she has, she can never produce as she does not have, as the bags are worth more than Rs 2 crores", claims Sukesh.



He also stated that Nora first gave a different statement before ED u/s 50 PMLA which is admissible in court and also is evidence. Now, before EOW and a magistrate, her entire statement is changed and new stories are made by her, and the same can very well be verified and compared with the charge sheet of ED and now the EOW. "This clearly shows how Nora is being manipulated and afterthoughts and ideas are implemented by her only with a mala fide mind of hers", Sukesh said in a press statement issued on Saturday.



