Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa spotted together in Goa, fans ask ‘are they dating?’

Nora Fatehi is one of Bollywood's most prominent and well-liked dancers nowadays. The diva has made a name for herself in the industry, from 'O Saki Saki' to 'Haye Garmi', and her hot dance moves often leave us panting for air. Guru Randhawa, a Punjabi pop star, is currently one of the most popular artists in the industry. Fans couldn't contain their excitement when the two collaborated last year. In the music video for 'Naach Meri Rani', they wowed everyone with their smouldering chemistry.

Now, photos of the two from their Goa vacation have surfaced online, sparking relationship rumours. A paparazzo posted photos of the couple on Instagram showing them having fun on the beach.

Take a look at the pics-

Netizens had different reactions to the post, but most of them only wanted to know if Nora and Guru were having a fling. Relationship rumours arose as a result of the photos. A fan asked, "Are they dating?" Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Lowkey shipped it since their music video."

They could be seen conversing with each other while standing on the beach. Guru wore a printed co-ord set, while Nora flaunted her sexy midriff in a crop top and a pair of shorts.