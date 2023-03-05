Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar trolled for dancing to Oo Antava, netizens say 'no match for Samantha'

Akshay Kumar- Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar are in the US for The Entertainers tour along with Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patni, and Aparshakti Khurrana. These actors will be entertaining live audiences in different cities. Recently, Akshay and Nora set the stage on fire with their back-to-back energetic performances at the first show in Atlanta. In a viral video, Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar can be seen dancing to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hit song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa. Although the audience hooted for them, the netizens trolled the actors for copying Samantha and Allu Arjun.

In the video posted on Voompla’s Instagram account, Akshay Kumar can be seen wearing a black and red shirt whereas Nora wore a red dress similar to what Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore in the song. Akshay could be seen replicating Allu Arjun as he also held a staw in his mouth like ‘Pushpa’. Though the actors gave a power-packed performance in the song, Netizens didn’t seem to be happy with their performance.

Here's the video

The social media users compared Nora Fatehi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and wrote, “It is impossible for Nora to beat Samantha, She is looking like a ghost, everything is overdone” another user wrote, “No match for Samantha, she can act what she is good at.” Another comment read, “Hope Allu Arjun and Samantha will not file defamation case against them”

While Nora Fatehi was compared to Samantha, addressing Akshay a user wrote, “Akshay doesn’t understand his level of stardom. He looks like a TikTok star not a superstar in this video. Shame!” another comment read, “Till when will Akshay copy Allu Arjun?” another user wrote, “Please retire Akshay, you are too old to be doing this”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Emraan Hashmi. The actor will also be seen in the Sooraai Pottru Hindi remake with Radhika Madan. Other films in the pipeline include OMG 2 with Yami Gautam, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, and Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra.