'Nobody will make a Tanhaji with me because the economics won’t work': Akshaye Khanna on producing films

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna recently confessed that he does not plan on producing any films as he thinks he first needs to deliver at the box office before thinking of making films on a larger scale. He cited the example of Ajay Devgn’s box office record and his latest film, box office hit Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

In a recent interview, Akshaye, speaking about the same said, "Today Ajay had produced Tanhaji, which is a Rs 100 crore film. How is he being able to do it? Because his films at the box office earned that status for him, he has delivered his goodwill at the box office by giving successful films. He is taking a risk with producing the film himself too, which is even more credit to him. You have to earn it. Today, nobody will make a Tanhaji with me because the economics won’t work. It may change tomorrow, but one has to be honest about it. One cannot live in a bubble. If I wish to make a Tanhaji today, I have to deliver at the box office, which plays the most important role in the success of a film."

Akshaye further added, "I don’t know what my future will be, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but as of now, I don’t see myself as a producer. To be a producer you have to be a generous person, large-hearted. He has to be a peoples’ person. A producer has to be a person who readily gives in, but my creative energies are very selfish. I am very selfish, I think about myself and I don’t look at the larger picture."

Akshaye was recently seen in Anupam Kher’s biopic film, The Accidental Prime Minister in which he played the former Prime Minister’s Dr. Manmohan Singh’s secretary Sanjaya Baru. His last appearance was in Section 375 in which he essayed the role of a lawyer opposite Richa Chadha.