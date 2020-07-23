'Nobody will be spared': Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Bollywood's link with ISI after picture goes viral

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday commented on reports of Bollywood connections with mafia operating with Pakistan. The Home Minister said, "If it is true, then, it is objectionable. Maharashtra Police will look into the matter and appropriate action will be taken. Nobody will be spared."

For the uninformed, it was reported earlier that BJP Vice President Baijayant Jai Panda claimed that Bollywood celebrities have verifiable links to Pakistani spy agency ISI and Pakistan Army. Further, into the matter, it is now being said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have a business relationship with Rehan Siddique and Tony Ashai, who have both been previously been accused of making anti-India statements in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to our sources quoted by Zee News, both Shahrukh and Gauri have a business relationship with Tony, who is a resident of the United States. Tony was born in Kashmir and is an architect by profession. It has been alleged that Tony provoked Kashmiri youth to pick-up stones and guns.

In response to the news, Tony Ashai tweeted, "This conspiracy theory that Indian media is peddling about me being an ISI agent is baseless. These journalists either put out proof or apologize unconditionally. Short of that you will be sued individually in US Courts and will have to prove it there."

On the other hand, Rehan Siddique is a Pakistani based in Houston. He has reportedly organized over 400 concerts with many stars from South Asia and Bollywood. Earlier this month, he was blacklisted by the Ministry of Home Affairs funding over his anti-India propaganda especially related to Kashmir.