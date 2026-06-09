'Nobody wants to objectify women': Kangana Ranaut reacts amid Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy

Kangana Ranaut shared her views on the portrayal of women in films, saying filmmakers generally do not set out to objectify female characters, amid the debate surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi.

The controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in Peddi continues to generate discussion online, with many viewers accusing the film of objectifying the actress. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology and assured audiences that the scenes drawing criticism would be modified.

In a statement shared on social media, Buchi Babu wrote, "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character."

While the debate over female representation in cinema continues, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also shared her views on the issue during a conversation with PTI.

After Taking the Feedback & backlash on #JanhviKapoor character. Director #BuchiBabuSana & Team are trimming the unnecessary & problematic moments including Janhvi Kapoor..



The new version will be playing in theatres from tomorrow#Peddi #RamCharan

pic.twitter.com/r1xOKgxjqN — Vishnu Writess (@VWritessss) June 6, 2026

Instead of focusing on censorship or restrictions, Kangana highlighted the importance of collaboration between actors and filmmakers. According to her, women working on a project have the space to express concerns if a particular scene or portrayal feels uncomfortable.

Sharing her experience, Kangana said, "By and large, as per my experience, it has always been that when I agree to do a film, there are so many various perspectives… you can bring light to that and say, 'Thoda sa aisa bhi sound kar raha hain yeh'. They may not want to objectify or something but aise toh koi bhi filmein nahi banana chah raha hain ki aao inko objectify kare."

The actress further noted that filmmakers are generally receptive to feedback and that creative decisions often evolve through discussions. She suggested that if something appears inappropriate on screen, actors can share their perspective and contribute to shaping the final outcome.

The comments come at a time when conversations around the portrayal of women in films have once again taken centre stage because of the Peddi controversy. However, Janhvi Kapoor has not yet publicly responded to the criticism or the debate surrounding her character.