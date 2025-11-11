FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

'Nobody wants to live like this but...': Hema Malini decided not to live with Dharmendra after marriage, here's why

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met on the sets of Tu Haseen Main Jawan in 1970. Their relationship always remained a part of mainstream news, especially because Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father to four children.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 03:04 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Nobody wants to live like this but...': Hema Malini decided not to live with Dharmendra after marriage, here's why
Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for over 40 years and are parents to two beautiful daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol; however, to this date, their love story remains one of the most intriguing and turbulent topics. Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met on the sets of Tu Haseen Main Jawan in 1970. Their relationship always remained a part of mainstream news, especially because Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father to four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita Deol, and Vijeta Deol. 

Why do Dharmendra and Hema Malini live separately? 

Despite this, Hema Malini and Dharmendra never gave up on their love and eventually married in 1980. In her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, the veteran actress and politician once opened up about the complications that their union faced and how she had to make some difficult choices for love. 

On her decision to live separately from Dharmendra, Hema Malini said, "I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters." Asked if she ever regretted falling in love and marrying Dharmendra, Hema Malini, who was often taunted to be the "other woman", said, "Fingers were pointed. Accusations were flung at us. I knew people discussed me behind my back. I just knew that he made me happy. And all I wanted was happiness." 

Are Hema Malini and Dharmendra still married?

In another throwback interview with Lehren Retro, Hema Malini said that her union is far from what represents the conventional idea of marriage; however, it is a fact that she has learned to accept. "Nobody wants to live like this. But automatically, what happens, you have to accept. I am not sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up well," she said.

READ | Did Dharmendra and Hema Malini convert to Islam, change their names to Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn and Ayesha Bi R. Chakraborty to get married? Here's what we know

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
