Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's biopic sets its eyes on THIS release date

Cinema lovers have a lot to rejoice this coming month with bug releases awaiting them as soon as they enter into the new year, also the new decade.

Among the films that are lined up, there is one special film title Gul Makai, based on the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai which got a release date is now all set to hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

Actor Reem Shaikh will essay the role of Malala in the film which is directed by HE Amjad Khan, produced by Sanjay Singla and presented by Jayantilal Gada and Tekno Films.

The film also stars Divya Dutta, Pankaj Tripathi, Atul Kulkarni and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

According to reports, Gul Makai charts "the courageous journey of Ziauddin Yousafzai family, when Swat Valley in Pakistan was seized by Taliban gunmen in 2009 and Sharia law was imposed upon its people."

Malala, a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, daughter of Ziauddin Yousafzai spoke through her blogs on the BBC Urdu website under the pseudonym Gul Makai against the world's most dangerous terrorist organization and the oppression faced by the people in Swat Valley, Pakistan., according to a press release issued by the makers of the film.

"Malala Yousafzai spoke for the right of girls, especially the right to receive a complete education, her courage and bravery gained worldwide recognition and support," the press release further added.

Malala is an inspiration to millions of girls around the world and her story would be exciting to watch on the silver screen.