No wedding anniversary celebrations for Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu this year; latter pens emotional note

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu have decided not to celebrate their wedding anniversary this year.

In an emotional note by Saira Banu, shared by husband and ageing thespian Dilip Kumar in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the former said that because the 97-year-old former actor lost his brothers Ahsan Khan and Aslam Khan who were battling COVID-19, this year, the couple will not celebrate their anniversary as the family is in mourning.

The Twitter post read, “Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ...1/n”

In another tweet, through her note, Saira Banu spoke about coronavirus as she urged everyone to pray for 'each other’s safety and well-being'.

The tweet read, “The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2”

As per reports, Aslam Khan, 88, died at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, on August 21.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot on October 11, 1966.

Earlier, a photo posted on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter page treated fans with a happy and rare moment from the couple's life.

The legendary actor posted a beautiful photo posing with wife and former actor Saira Banu. In the photo, the beautiful couple is seen twinning in pink coloured attire making for a gorgeous sight. Saira is seen looking lovingly at her husband while he is taking a walk in the garden. The love between them surely hasn't changed at all.

Dilip Kumar posted the photo with a caption stating, "Pink. Favourite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us."

The much-talked-about and loved couple have starred together in several films including 'Bairaag', 'Sagina Mahato', 'Gopi' and 'Duniya'.