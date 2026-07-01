'No VIP treatment': Preity Zinta asked to remove sunglasses during security check at Mumbai airport; watch viral video

A video of Preity Zinta at Mumbai airport has gone viral after a security officer asked the actress to remove her sunglasses during a document check, triggering mixed reactions online.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where a brief interaction with security personnel caught the attention of social media users. A video from the airport, which is now circulating online, shows a security officer asking the actress to remove her sunglasses while checking her documents at the entry point.

Airport Security Interaction Goes Viral

In the clip, Preity is seen cooperating with the security check after being asked to remove her goggles. The video has sparked a debate online, with many internet users praising the officer for following security protocols and treating the actress like any other passenger.

Some users appreciated that no special treatment appeared to be given, while others shared humorous reactions and discussed the actress's expression during the interaction.

However, several social media users also pointed out that such checks are a routine part of airport security and that celebrities are often asked to remove sunglasses or masks for identification purposes.

Not The First Celebrity To Be Asked

This is not the first time a celebrity has been asked to remove sunglasses during an airport security check. Similar videos featuring actors and public figures undergoing standard security procedures have surfaced online in the past, often triggering discussions about celebrity treatment at airports.

Preity Set For Big-Screen Comeback

On the work front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her return to the big screen with Batwara 1947. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal.

The movie is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Awarapan 2.

Another Release In September

The actress also has another film lined up this year. She will be seen in Vibe, directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated to release on September 18, 2026, and will compete with Daayra at the box office.

With two releases arriving within a month of each other, fans of Preity Zinta have plenty to look forward to in the coming months.