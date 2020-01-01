No Tiger Shroff this year: Disha Patani lives it up in Japan as she rings in New Year 2020

Actress Disha Patani who is an Instagram star has all fans waiting for one post from her life happenings. As we all bid 2019 goodbye and welcomed New Year 2020 with open arms, the actress shared some photos of her from Japan.

Wearing a white lingerie top with denims and black boots, Disha looked ultra-glamorous as she posed with unkempt hair. The actress shared the photos from the Japan hotel where she is currently residing. "Happy new year to everyone, may god bless all with love," she shared alongside the photos.

See them here:

Interestingly this year Disha Patani has gone solo for her trip to Japan. Last year too, even though she posted solo photos from the Maldives while ringing in New Year 2019, however, there were strong hints that she was partying with her then reported beau Tiger Shroff and his family.

Disha had previously shared a photo from the same trip when Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff praised her. Looking adorable in an animal printed shawl, Disha shared a photo and video of herself, which received 'so cute' comment from Ayesha.