'No thanks, I'm good': Nargis Fakhri opens up on turning down Playboy magazine offer

It's been more than eight years since Nargis Fakhri made her debut in Bollywood. She starred in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011 where she was paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Soon after that, she went on to star in several movies namely Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Spy, Azhar, Housefull 3, Banjo, 5 Weddings and Amavas. While Nargis started modelling at the age of 16, she went on to become a contestant on America's Next Top Model in the year 2004.

During Brittni De La Mora's talk show, Nargis spoke about getting an offer to get featured on the Playboy magazine which she turned down. Talking about the same, the actor stated, "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls and they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. And of course I was like, 'Playboy is so huge and the money was so much'! I was like 'That's a lot of money!' But then I was like... no. I said no thanks, I'm good."

Nargis further said, "With models, you are just this mannequin. So, there are times when they ask you to do topless shots or to be like super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that."

When asked about the reason behind joining Bollywood, Nargis shared, "I was really happy to work in Bollywood because they don't do sex scenes. So that made me so happy because I am so not into getting naked in front of the camera. Like I can't do it. An overtly sexual or passionate scene would be very difficult for me because even though it's acting and that's what you are supposed to do, I just had reservations about that. So, I was happy about that."