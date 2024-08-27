'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently embroiled in rumours of a potential divorce after over 17 years of marriage. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about the current status of their relationship, old interviews have been going viral on social media of both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about their marriage. Now, an old statement by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gaining traction where she said that she would never lose herself to marriage and family life.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 after falling in love on the sets of 'Guru'. They are also proud parents of 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan.

The couple is currently the subject of much speculation amidst news of a potential divorce.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, last seen as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', following her marriage, took a short break once Aaradhya was born. Despite being away from films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was often spotted at events and award ceremonies and events with Aaradhya at her side.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always shown immense commitment to not just her career but also her family. Once, during an international conference, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked if her family life would overshadow her career, the actress only shared her happiness about having children and adopting her new role as a wife.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also expressed certainty about not letting domestic life consume her.

"I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quoted as saying.

Abhishek Bachchan also has time and again, appreciated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her dedication towards caring for their daughter.

Neither Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, nor any of their family members have confirmed or denied their rift or the possibility of an issue in their relationship. Fans only hope that the couple stays in love and together for years to come.

