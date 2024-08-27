Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

'What are your thoughts on marriage?': Kashmiri girl students asks Rahul Gandhi, his answer...

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

North Korean table tennis pair may face punishment for 'smiling' with rivals on Olympic podium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from Luca Maestri from...

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

8 birds that lay blue eggs

8 birds that lay blue eggs

AI imagines Bengaluru after 100 years

AI imagines Bengaluru after 100 years

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

7 jaw-dropping images of Jupiter captured by NASA

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पु�राना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

'Women ko aap kaise...': Kangana Ranaut says she rejected item song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 after falling in love on the sets of 'Guru'. They are also proud parents of 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:34 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'No question of losing...': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on marriage, career, family life
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are currently embroiled in rumours of a potential divorce after over 17 years of marriage. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about the current status of their relationship, old interviews have been going viral on social media of both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about their marriage. Now, an old statement by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gaining traction where she said that she would never lose herself to marriage and family life. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 after falling in love on the sets of 'Guru'. They are also proud parents of 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan. 

The couple is currently the subject of much speculation amidst news of a potential divorce. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, last seen as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', following her marriage, took a short break once Aaradhya was born. Despite being away from films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was often spotted at events and award ceremonies and events with Aaradhya at her side. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always shown immense commitment to not just her career but also her family. Once, during an international conference, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked if her family life would overshadow her career, the actress only shared her happiness about having children and adopting her new role as a wife.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also expressed certainty about not letting domestic life consume her. 

"I am looking forward to babies, I am enjoying marriage, there is no question of losing oneself to it," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quoted as saying.

Abhishek Bachchan also has time and again, appreciated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her dedication towards caring for their daughter. 

Neither Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, nor any of their family members have confirmed or denied their rift or the possibility of an issue in their relationship. Fans only hope that the couple stays in love and together for years to come. 

READ | 'Should not have...': Meet Sunny Deol's heroine whose career was ruined after marriage, Rishi Kapoor's one advice made..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

Veteran actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

This mystery woman, touted to be 'Mossad agent', linked to Telegram CEO's arrest? Know details here

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

This female-led film was made in Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 104 crore, won 3 National Awards, Amitabh played a key role as...

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top convertible cars to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

7 richest people in Asia and their net worths

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement