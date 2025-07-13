'No one’s sadistic enough': Mohit Suri comments on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, 'calls it 'unfair when someone starts dictating..'

Mohit Suri commented on the actor's demand for flexible shifts and also remarked that no director is sadistic enough to torture their artiste.

Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand has caused quite a stir in Bollywood. Her recent fallout with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Prabhas Spirit has caused a debate on the working style in the film industry. Now, even director Mohit Suri commented on Deepika's demands. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was finaslised for Prabhas' Spirit. However, her demands of an 8-hour shift, hike in fees, and language flexibility irked the producer and Sandeep so much that they decided to oust her and get a relatively younger actor.

As a result, Triptii Dimri was finalised as the heroine opposite Prabhas. After Deepika's exit, there were articles that she was unhappy with the role, and it was reported in many articles. Sandeep found these news pieces to be a direct violation of the unsaid NDA, and he slammed her on social media, without even naming her directly.

Mohit Suri on Deepika Padukone's demands

While speaking with NDTV, Mohit Suri defended directors, stating they are not sadistic to trouble their superstars, “Well, to each their own. I think it depends on the kind of budget you’re working with. I don’t think any director wants to make anyone work beyond what’s required. No one’s sadistic enough to unnecessarily torture someone."

'It's unfair of an actor to start dictating terms after signing the project': Mohit Suri

The Murder 2 director further added that it's unfair of an actor who starts dictating terms after signing a project. The Kalyug director further said, “Sometimes, you’re restricted by things like budgets and that impacts everything, including how many hours a day you shoot," he said. He further added, “You have a choice to be a part of something or not. But what I think is unfair is when someone comes in and starts dictating terms after signing on. You knew what the project entailed – the constraints, the realities." On the work front, Mohit's next directorial is Saiyaara, which is slared for July 18 release.