Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Kolkata braces for heavy rain, thunderstorm ahead of Durga Puja; IMD issues alert till...

Trump set to address UNGA to highlight 'historic' global wins; hold bilateral, multilateral meetings

Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'each day is a learning': Watch

Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan finally REACTS to his AK47 gesture during IND vs PAK match, says 'don't care how people...'

'No one replaces mother': Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi's saree at Homebound special screening, watch viral video

Meet man who scored 44% in class 10th, failed 10 times is state PCS exam later cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR..., currently posted in...

‘An artist is...': Poonam Pandey not replaced in Ramlila, Lav Kush committee stands firm amid controversy

3-storey building collapses in Indore, two dead, 12 injured

Good news for Noida-Gurugram residents: New Namo Bharat train corridor to cut NCR travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price

‘India is a relationship of critical…’, Marco Rubio said after meeting Jaishankar amid tarrif, H-1B visa turmoil

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weather update: Kolkata braces for heavy rain, thunderstorm ahead of Durga Puja; IMD issues alert till...

Weather update: Kolkata braces for heavy rain, thunderstorm ahead of Durga Puja;

'No one replaces mother': Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi's saree at Homebound special screening, watch viral video

'No one replaces..': Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi's saree

Meet man who scored 44% in class 10th, failed 10 times is state PCS exam later cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR..., currently posted in...

Meet man who scored 44% in class 10th, failed 10 times is state PCS exam later c

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'No one replaces mother': Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi's saree at Homebound special screening, watch viral video

Janhvi Kapoor paid tribute to her late mother Sridevi by wearing her iconic navy blue saree at the screening of Homebound, India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 07:43 AM IST

'No one replaces mother': Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi's saree at Homebound special screening, watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Janhvi Kapoor surprised her fans on Monday as she attended the special screening of her upcoming film 'Homebound' in a stunning navy blue saree once worn by her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi.

The actress turned heads at the event, donning the same saree Sridevi wore at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception. Janhvi looked elegant in the navy blue saree with golden embroidery, which she paired with a black velvet blouse. The actress completed the look with statement earrings, a choker-style necklace, and a sleek bun.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, 'Homebound' has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars. The Film Federation of India (FFI) chose the film as the country's contender for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

Earlier on Monday, a press conference was held in Mumbai where Ishaan, Vishal, and Neeraj expressed their excitement over the film's selection for the Oscars as they shared their experiences working on the project. "This is the film I'm most proud of. Bhaut garv hai mujhe ispe... It's an extremely important film. Neeraj bhai has made this movie with a lot of thought so that it can reach a wider audience," Ishaan said.

Ghaywan's 'Homebound' follows two childhood friends from a small North Indian village as they pursue a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The film was previously screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It is now set to be released in Indian theatres on September 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes; Why this is a major blow for militant group?
Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes
Over 100 years later, first objects recovered from Britannic, Titanic’s sister ship
Over 100 years later, first objects recovered from Britannic, Titanic’s sister s
Anurag Kashyap says fans loved Shah Rukh Khan more than Leonardo DiCaprio in Berlin: 'Line lagi thi...'
Anurag Kashyap says fans loved Shah Rukh Khan more than Leonardo DiCaprio
'Totally different place than last year': Donald Trump on Washington crime crackdown
'Totally different place than last year': Trump on Washington crime crackdown
After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's U-17 football team attempts provocative gestures during match against India
After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's U-17 football team attempts provocative gestures
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE