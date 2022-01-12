‘No intent to attack you as a woman’: Actor Siddharth issues public apology to Saina Nehwal

Facing massive social media backlash over his comments on badminton player Sania Nehwal, actor Siddharth issued a clarification that he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his tweet contained no kind of insinuation.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor wrote, ""COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

On Tuesday, the actor issued an apology and wrote, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response of yours a day ago. I may disagree on you with many things but even my disappointments or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."

For the unversed, on January 5, Nehwal had tweeted her concern over the incident in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was being stopped for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists," Nehwal had tweeted.

Retweeting her post, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world...Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."The National Commission for Women in a statement on Monday said that the comment by the actor is "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platforms."

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law. The NCW Chairperson has also written to the Resident Grievance Officer of Twitter India to "immediately block" the actor`s account and take "appropriate action" against the actor "for posting offensive remarks" on Sainas post, which it said has "outraged her modesty" and "insulted her right to live with dignity". (With inputs from ANI)