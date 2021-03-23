No holi party this year at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa', read to know more

As novel coronavirus cases rise in the country, especially in the state of Maharashtra, the civic body of Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned playing Holi in public and private spaces to curb virus spread in the city. Mumbai's BMC released fresh guidelines ahead of the Holi festivities in the city on March 29.

According to the guidelines, BMC has said that public Holi celebrations on March 28 and 29 will be canceled to curb the spread of the virus in Mumbai.

While this seems like a wise move, it is a bit saddening for the Bachchan family who is widely famous for throwing epic Holi parties in their Mumbai residence 'Jalsa'. Holi parties at Amitabh Bachchan's house will always be remembered for their grandeur, colour, celebrity attendance, and lots of inside pictures, but like 2020, this year too, Bachchan's will not be celebrating Holi due to COVID-19.

Last year, the Bachchan's had hosted an intimate celebration featuring the family including Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh also gave Aaradhya his blessings as he put 'tika' on her forehead as Aishwarya and Jaya looked on.

Last year, wishing his fans, in 2020, Amitabh had shared throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years.

Some of the photographs were from the famous Holi celebrations at RK Studios with legendary actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and others, while Big B also shared Holi photos from his younger days where he can be seen celebrating the festival of colours at his bungalow Prateeksha with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek.

He had written, "My best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Holi. May all our lives be filled with colours of happiness, this is my prayer to God." He had further added, "The days of past Holi's.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha, with Raj ji, Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios.. the best Holi."