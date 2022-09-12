No Entry Mein Entry: Anees Bazmee says want No Entry sequel ‘to live up to previous part'

File photo

No Entry Mein Entry, the follow-up to Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor's No Entry, has been officially announced after much rumour and conjecture. Anees Bazmee, the director, recently stated in an interview that the movie is finally coming together and that Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will continue the story from where the original movie left off.

“We don’t just want to cash in on the popularity of the franchise by making something mediocre, but want this film to live up to its previous part. When we first spoke about making a sequel as a team, we bounced off several ideas, which we discussed and eventually rejected. Finally, in 2016, we came up with a one-line idea, which we all agreed upon. Developing a script around this one-line idea and then writing the dialogues took a lot of time. People say that one should leave their brains behind while watching such films, but to make such a film jahan log apna dimaag apne ghar chhod kar theatre mein aye aur enjoy kare, we have to work our mind a lot," he told ETimes.

He continued, “If you tell a writer to weave a script keeping 10 heroines in mind, he is definitely going to be dazed.”

In addition, Bazmee said he hoped the sequel would feature the first film's heroines, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Esha Deol Takhtani, and Celina Jaitly.

Additionally, the filmmaker discussed the script with Salman, Anil, and Fardeen. Salman has according to him, appreciated the script, he told the publication. Fardeen is also excited about the film. He revealed that he has not narrated the story to Anil Kapoor yet and will do so when final touches are done.