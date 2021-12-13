‘No cis-het actress ever plays the role’: Vaani Kapoor on portraying a trans-woman in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

Actress Vaani Kapoor recently appeared in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress has been praised for her acting skills and her brave decision to play the role of a trans-woman in the film.

Netizens are praising Vaani Kapoor for portraying the role of Maanvi Brar, a trans-woman who stands up and fights for her rights. On Sunday, Hrithik Rishan had praised the ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ team for delivering strong message. Speaking about the movies, Vaani Said that she was ‘blown away’ when she read the script.

The actress said, “For me, when Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui came to me, I was blown away by the script because it sensitively spoke about the need for inclusivity but told the story in the most engaging way possible. Hats off to Abhishek Kapoor for making a film that is accessible for people and can appeal to every human being, in every part of the country. We have to first pull in people to watch such films so that they can ponder over what we are trying to say and that, I believe, can hopefully aid in changing society at large.”

She added, “I hope the impact of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is in enabling future films and producers so that representation of transgender people playing such roles is achieved. I hope that after this film no cis-het actress ever plays the role of a trans-woman and we can cast people from the community to play such roles. That was the aim of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui right from the start because to change the mindset that has been prevalent for so long, you have to engage with people en masse and tell them about the importance of celebrating individuality and the freedom to choose one’s gender.”

She further stated, “I didn’t think that I would be perceived brave if I did this film. As an actor, I have only tried to do good work and be patient to find scripts that enables me to become a reliable credible actor. Today, I feel validated that I chose a film that has started an important conversation about our society and told us to look inwards and dissect the gaze with which we address the issues of the transgender community in our country.”

On the work front, Vaani will be seen next in Karan Malhotra’s ‘Shamshera’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor. ‘Shamshera’ will release on March 18, 2022.