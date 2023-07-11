Headlines

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

The Jawan prevue has taken the internet by storm. Directed by Atlee, the Shah Rukh Khan film releases in cinemas on September 7.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan in his grey-shaded character, the prevue was Jawan was released on Monday, July 10, and created a storm on the internet. The prevue promises an action-packed spectacle directed by Atlee and also features glimpses of other cast members including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Without revealing too much information about the plot, Jawan has raised excitement among the audiences and has instantly become the most-awaited Indian film of the year.

Several Shah Rukh Khan fans and his industry colleagues including Karan Johar, Sujoy Ghosh, and AR Rahman among others showered their love on the upcoming film. This also included Rajvir Ashar, who had worked on Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's previous release this year. Sharing his excitement for Jawan, he brutally trolled Adipurush makers over their claims of a better watching experience in 3D and its hefty budget of Rs 700 crore.

Rajvir posted the Jawan prevue on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Chills! Literal Chills! To me, this is cinema...peak commercial cinema!!! No 700 cr budget, no "go watch in 3D instead of phone excuses", just some pure passion! This one is gonna create absolute pandemonium!!! And what do I say about @iamsrk...ufff he's just built different man! He's literally competing with himself, it's his year! Sit down people!". In his next Story, sharing Shah Rukh's bandaged look from Atlee's directorial, he wrote, "No PR, No filthy dialogues, No hate for anyone, No religious bigotry, No propaganda movies. Just pure entertainment to entertain the world! That's SRK for you! Truly 'The Last of the Stars'".




Before Jawan releases in cinemas on September 7, Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan came out in January and proved to be the highest-grossing film of the year (as of now) with a worldwide gross collection of over Rs 1000 crore. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the YRF Spy Universe film also marked the biggest blockbuster in Shah Rukh Khan's career, surpassing the previous record held by Chennai Express which had earned around Rs 420 crore 10 years ago in 2013.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki lined up for release in December. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy takes its name from the slang word for Donkey Flight, an illegal method or a backdoor route adopted by immigrants to enter a foreign country. Shah Rukh could end the year on a blockbuster note too as Hirani's previous hits including the Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju have been some of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

READ | Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who has a unique 3 Idiots connection, helmed 3 blockbusters for Vijay

 

