Nitu Chandra admits her career was affected by nepotism, says 'life is a fight' | Exclusive

Making her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the comedy Garam Masala, Nitu Chandra went on to star in multiple critically acclaimed films such as Traffic Signal, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, 13B, and Rann among others. The actress has been doing movies across different languages in Indian cinema such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and even Bhojpuri in the last decade.

In 2021, Nitu made her Hollywood debut with the martial arts film Never Back Down: Revolt in which she played one of the leading roles and performed her own action stunts. Directed by Kellie Madison, the fourth film in the Never Back Down series will have its Indian television premiere on &Flix on Sunday, March 19, at 12 pm and 9 pm.

While promoting the upcoming premiere of Never Back Down: Revolt, Nitu spoke to DNA and talked about how nepotism affected her career in the Hindi film industry. The actress said, "Sometimes, things are given to somebody who could do everything and anything and they could do it really well. But, there are a few things that I could do really well and it was taken away from me."

Nitu continued, "Some action movies, which were gone to some people and they trained for six weeks or three months in New York. But that film also didn't work, so it's not good for the project as well. I always feel that a biopic of a sportsperson should be given to an actor who has a sports background also. As a sportsgirl, I would have gone ahead and given my 100% physically and mentally."

The actress asserted that she got Never Back Down: Revolt only because she is a black belt fourth dan (rank) in Taekwondo. Nitu concluded, "Yes, it (nepotism) has affected my career but it's fine. Life is a fight and you fight with calmness. I did fight and I got a Hollywood film."



