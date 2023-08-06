Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

Nitin Desai's daughter Mansi Desai requested people to stop spreading false information and bring the truth to life.

In a shocking incident, art director Nitin Desai tragically left the world on August 2. Now, his daughter has issued an official statement and requested everyone to ‘stop spreading false information.’

While speaking to ANI, his daughter Mansi Desai said, “I would like to request people to stop spreading false information and bring the truth to life. The loan amount was ₹181 crore, and we already made a payment of Rs 86.31 crore. We made all the payments in Feb 2020. Then they also wanted a six-month interest which my father paid by selling his office in Powai.”

She further mentioned, “Today via this press announcement, I would want to say that my father had no intention to cheat anybody, and he was going to make all the promised payments. There was hadly any work due to the pandemic, and the studio remained closed. Because of this, he had to delay his regular payments.” She also urged Maharashtra government to investigate the matter and said, “Please give him justice.”

As per the report, the art director had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed grief over Desai's death. Mahesh Baldi, an independent MLA from the Uran area under which Desai's studio comes, while talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex claimed the art director was facing a financial crisis and this may have led him to take the extreme step.

"He was in deep financial trouble. I met him one or two months ago where he spoke about his financial problems. He said the N D Studio wasn't functioning, shootings were not happening. He hoped that work will come after the monsoon. The financial crisis was the reason why he took this step," Baldi further claimed. (With inputs from PTI)