Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

The art director Nitin Desai had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week

Renowned art director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

The art director had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed grief over Desai's death. Mahesh Baldi, an independent MLA from the Uran area under which Desai's studio comes, while talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex claimed the art director was facing a financial crisis and this may have led him to take the extreme step.

"He was in deep financial trouble. I met him one or two months ago where he spoke about his financial problems. He said the N D Studio wasn't functioning, shootings were not happening. He hoped that work will come after the monsoon. The financial crisis was the reason why he took this step," Baldi further claimed.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, who was a close friend of Nitin Desai told Hindustan Times, "I used to often speak and counsel him. I had told him on how Amitabh Bachchan had faced immense losses and come back in life again. We had told him that even if the studio was attached due to loans, he could start afresh. It's very sad to hear about his death. I spoke to him day before."

Desai's company, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd, had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started from January 2020. His company is engaged in the business of organising, maintaining, operating replicas of historical monuments and providing facilities and services related to hotels, theme restaurants, shopping malls and recreation centres.

On July 25, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had admitted a petition filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process. Desai was known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker. Chief Minister Shinde in a tweet said Desai's death is shocking and unfortunate. (With inputs from PTI)