Headlines

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims' kin

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

Viral video: Deadly snake chokes its opponent with tail in terrifying battle, watch

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims' kin

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

Aashika Bhatia says Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid don't deserve to win Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'I have not seen..'

Docuseries on singer AP Dhillon's journey announced, teaser out: 'His life and struggles have always...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

The art director Nitin Desai had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned art director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was found dead on Wednesday at his studio in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

The art director had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed grief over Desai's death. Mahesh Baldi, an independent MLA from the Uran area under which Desai's studio comes, while talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex claimed the art director was facing a financial crisis and this may have led him to take the extreme step.

"He was in deep financial trouble. I met him one or two months ago where he spoke about his financial problems. He said the N D Studio wasn't functioning, shootings were not happening. He hoped that work will come after the monsoon. The financial crisis was the reason why he took this step," Baldi further claimed.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, who was a close friend of Nitin Desai told Hindustan Times, "I used to often speak and counsel him. I had told him on how Amitabh Bachchan had faced immense losses and come back in life again. We had told him that even if the studio was attached due to loans, he could start afresh. It's very sad to hear about his death. I spoke to him day before."

Desai's company, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd, had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started from January 2020. His company is engaged in the business of organising, maintaining, operating replicas of historical monuments and providing facilities and services related to hotels, theme restaurants, shopping malls and recreation centres.

On July 25, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had admitted a petition filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process. Desai was known for his art work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker. Chief Minister Shinde in a tweet said Desai's death is shocking and unfortunate. (With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

Meet the Rajinikanth of Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, he used to work as a…

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE