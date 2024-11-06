Makers of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Ramayana share the first poster with the release date.

Since the first look of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leaked from the sets of Ramayana, fans have been awaiting an update on Nitesh Tiwari's film. The makers of the film have put an end to the audiences' wait and have announced the film's release date.

Now, Taking to social media, Namit Malhotra unveiled a poster and shared that Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash's film has been divided into two parts with each of them releasing in a gap of one year. He captioned the post, “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our “RAMAYANA”– for people across the world. Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence. Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family.”

As the force behind Prime Focus Studios, Namit Malhotra has been involved in some of Hollywood’s biggest projects, including Dune and Inception, as well as recent hits like The Garfield Movie. Additionally, he also announced Angry Birds 3. Namit Malhotra’s deep understanding of visual storytelling has made him one of the most important Indians in Hollywood!

Talking about Ramayana, Yash said, "It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach to it."

