This NIT graduate quit high-paying UK job, became actor without telling family, now set to star in Rs 400-crore film

This actor, once known for YouTube skits, was an NIT graduate who quit a high-paying job in UK and returned home secretly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

The number of engineering graduates and students who quit that profession for acting is indeed high in India. Whether it’s Sushant Singh Rajput or Vicky Kaushal, several left the tech field for showbiz. One of these engineers even began working in the field and had a very high-paying job in the UK before he decided to leave it all and return to India to act.

From engineer to actor: The journey of Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty was born in Hyderabad in a middle-class family. He graduated in civil engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (popularly called NIT Bhopal). Following this, he joined a software firm in Pune and later moved to England for work. However, Naveen wasn’t happy. In 2011, he secretly returned to India after quitting his job and did not tell his parents. There, he worked in part time jobs and worked in theatre to support himself before doing small roles in Telugu films like Life Is Beautiful and 1: Nenokkadine.

Naveen Polishetty’s rise to fame with AIB and Chhichhore

In 2015, Naveen began collaborating with All India Bakchod in their YouTube skits after doing standup for a few years. He gained fame with his portrayal of the average guy in skits like Honest Engineering Campus Placements. In 2019, Naveen had two career breakthroughs. He did a supporting role in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore, which was a huge hit. Earlier in the year, he did his first film as lead actor - Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, which was a sleeper hit as well.

Naveen Polishetty’s recent career and Ramayana rumours

In the recent years, Naveen has starred as lead in two hit Telugu films. The 2021 release Jathi Ratnalu earned Rs 70 crore while Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty, which released last month, has crossed Rs 50 crore already. On Wednesday, a trade insider tweeted that Naveen had been finalised to play Lakshmana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. With a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, this would be Navin’s biggest film to date.

