Nishaanchi trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray impresses in double role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur-style crime drama

Apart from Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray in double role, the Anurag Kashyap-directed Nishaanchi also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3.

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi was unveiled on Wednesday, September 3. The crime drama marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray, who plays double role of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo. It also features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

The Nishaanchi trailer takes the audiences back to the early 2000s, straight into the bustling lanes of small-town Uttar Pradesh, where the lives of Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangeeli Rinku, and Dabloo collide in unexpected ways. With high-octane chases, seeti-maar dialogues, raw confrontations, and tender moments of love and longing, it paints a world that is as chaotic as it is magnetic. The film looks like a quintessential desi entertainer, just like Kashyap's iconic Gangs of Wasseypur.

Talking about his upcoming film, Anurag Kashyap said, "Nishaanchi is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shine in the film."

Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, who plays Babloo and Dabloo in Nishaanchi, stated, "Nishaanchi will always be very close to my heart, not just because it’s my first film, but because it allowed me to explore so many different sides of myself. Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way - emotionally, physically, and as an actor."

Actress Vedika Pinto added, "The trailer of Nishaanchi is finally here, and this moment feels surreal! AK sir has always been on my wish list, someone I’ve admired for years, so getting the opportunity to be directed by him has truly been a dream come true. What’s even more exciting is how different this film is, even for him. He’s crafted a world that feels fresh, layered, and so full of surprises. Playing Rangeeli Rinku has been a beautiful challenge."

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, and presented by Amazon MGM Studios India, Nishaanchi releases in theatres on September 19. The Anurag Kashyap film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla's Jolly LLB 3, the third installment in the legal drama series directed by Subhash Kapoor.

