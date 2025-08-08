Nishaanchi teaser: Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray plays double role in debut film directed by Anurag Kashyap

The Anurag Kashyap directorial also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi releases in cinemas on September 19.

The Amazon MGM Studios India has unveiled the trailer of Anurag Kashyap's next directorial Nishaanchi. The raw and gritty crime drama features a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a striking double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

The teaser opens with a mic-drop line - "Bina Bollywood, kauno zindagi kaise jiye?," and just like that, you’re transported into a world brimming with music, dance, high-octane action, unfiltered drama, and double-trouble. We are introduced to Babloo (Aaishvary Thackeray), a flamboyant local hero with swagger to spare, grooving with the equally fierce Rinku (Vedika Pinto), who matches his madness, beat for beat. But just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, enters Dabloo (Aishwary again, in a double role).

Amma’s (Monika Panwar) aagyakaari beta, Dabloo is as sanskaari as Babloo is street-smart. A lineup of more exciting characters is then revealed - there’s Kamaal Ajeeb (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), unpredictable and impossible to ignore, and Ambika Chacha (Kumud Mishra), calm on the surface but layered with intrigue. What follows is a montage of seeti-maar entries, larger-than-life characters, and oodles of drama in a desi Anurag Kashyap entertainer.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel and Anurag Kashyap. The much-awaited film will releasing in theatres on September 19. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla-starrer Jolly LLB 3 is also expected to release on the same date.

