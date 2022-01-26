'Nirbhaya Squad': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, other celebs laud Mumbai Police's women safety initiative

Several Bollywood celebs on Wednesday took to their respective social media handles to laud 'Nirbhaya Squad', a women safety initiative by Mumbai Police.

Nirbhaya Squad was set up to prevent instances of sexual harassment and other women-related crimes and now an official helpline number has been kickstarted today. Interestingly, celebs hailed the Mumbai police for this and shared a promotional video for the cause in which everyday crimes against women were portrayed and how the initiative will help them.

Salman Khan tweeted, "Really grateful to our mumbai police for launching the 'NIRBHAYA SQUAD' for women safety, very helpful for working women, senior citizens, children and women in need. @MumbaiPolice #womensafety."

Really grateful to our mumbai police for launching the ‘NIRBHAYA SQUAD’ for women safety, very helpful for working women, senior citizens, children and women in need. @MumbaiPolice #womensafety — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2022

Shahid Kapoor shared on Instagram, "Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad'. Created for women's safety and to prevent women related crimes, this squad will be set up in every police station across the city and one can reach out on their helpline number 103 in times of crisis.

He added, "This is a great initiative and hope it helps curb the harassment against women. #NirbhayRepublic #NidarRepublic #NirhbhayaHelpline103 @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice."Vicky Kaushal wrote, 'Nirbhaya Squad' is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. '103' is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women-related crimes."

Katrina Kaif shared a similar post on her IG handle, "'Nirbhaya Squad' is a dedicated squad for Women in Mumbai City. '103' is the Dedicated Helpline Number that can be used by Women in Crisis or can be used to report any Women Related Crimes. Requesting the Women of Mumbai to add '103' to their Speed Dial."

Ajay Devgn shared, "Absolutely admirable initiative! 'Nirbhaya Squad' is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City.'103' is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women-related crimes."

Sara Ali Khan also helped in spreading the awareness further and shared the helpline number that can be used to report any women-related crime. Apart from these several other celebs including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, also shared social media posts for the women safety initiative.