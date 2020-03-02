Nirbhaya case: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty support hanging criminals

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar came out in support of hanging Nirbhaya's criminals. Delhi court has put a stay on the execution of the accused and Nirbhaya's mother recently claimed that the entire system supports criminals.

During a recent conversation at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch, the team was asked to speak their minds on the hanging of Nirbhaya's criminals Ajay Devgn took the lead and said, "For such crime, they should 100% be hanged." Rohit Shetty also stated, "Yes, they should be hanged, no doubt."

Akshay was asked the question once again. The actor agreed and said that everybody on the team has the same opinion. "Of course, we all agree on the same," Akshay added. Karan Johar, the producer of 'Sooryavanshi' and the mediator, then announced that the podium is open for the last two questions.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie also brings back 'Singham' Ajay Devgn and 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh. The trio of Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay are expected to be present in major portions in the second half of 'Sooryavanshi'.