Nimrat Kaur's Halloween post is also being interpreted as a sly dig at trolls after her name has been dragged amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours.

Ahead of Halloween tomorrow, Nimrat Kaur decided to celebrate the spooky season in a unique way by embracing the spirit of the 'Bhartiya Bhoot.' Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious video of herself dressed in a white saree.

In the clip, she is seen zipping around, feeling a bit restless, before finally curling up for a nap. Sharing the video, the Airlift actress wrote in the caption, “Breaking News. Indian ghosts are upset with Halloween, feeling excluded from festival vibes. Be it a hairy or bald witch, they just want to be included on the 'party ghost list'!! #happyhalloween #bhootchaturdashi #sensitivebhoot." Shortly after Nimrat shared the video, fans inundated the comments section with hilarious remarks. One user wrote, "Future ki Monjolika," while another said, "Typical Indian bhoot aap biti." She also added Ali Zafar and Shweta Pandit’s song Madhubala from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to the video.

Her latest post is also being interpreted as a sly dig at trolls after her name has been dragged amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours. Some malicious rumours have suggested that she and Abhishek had an affair while both of them were shooting Dasvi. However, there has been no substantial reports backing such baseless rumours. Since these rumours began, Nimrat is being targeted on social media.

In the last couple of months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours as yet. Their divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. These rumours intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post on 'grey divorces.' (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash, comparisons with Stree 2: 'Thodi si gandagi...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.