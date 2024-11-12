Nimrat Kaur talks about making people 'jealous with her friendship' in viral video.

Abhishek Bachchan has been grabbing headlines due to his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and dating rumours with Nimrat Kaur. Amid this, the actress has shared a new post talking about making people jealous with her friendship.

On Monday, Nimrat Kaur took to his Instagram and shared a video with her pet cat, named Karam Chand. The actress was seen lip-syncing to a dialogue, "Friendship inni pakki honi chahiye di, loki dekhte hi jal jaye, jal jaan. Kahe 'haww', aida (Friendship should be so strong that people feel jealous just by looking at it. They should say, 'Wow,' like that)."

Alongside the reel, Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi... tag your BFF!! #friendship #bffgoals #sundaytimepass #weekendvibes #pakkadost #trendingreels." Netizens reacted to the hilarious expressions of the actress in the reel. One of the comments read, "That cat seems like the best listener." Another user wrote, "I have watched this 5 times now I need a translation." Another joked, "Log jaal to nhi rhe but hass jarur rhe h (People are not getting jealous but definitely laughing)."

Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan shared the screen in the OTT film Dasvi where Nimrat played the role of his wife. Since then, there have been rumours that they are dating each other. However, neither of the two addressed the rumous and continue to maintain their silence on the matter.

While Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star as a villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan in King, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Nimrit Kaur is all set to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty in the court room drama, Section 84. While Amitabh will be playing the role of a lawyer, Nimrat's role is yet to be specified. The film was scheduled for a January release this year, but the new release date is now yet to be announced.

