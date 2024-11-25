Nimrat Kaur shared videos of herself dancing to Diljit Dosanjh's hits Vibe, Kinni Kinni, Lemonade, Naina, Hass Hass, and the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at his Pune concert.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is entertaining fans across the country with his Dil-Luminati Tour, performed an energetic concert in Pune on Sunday, where actress Nimrat Kaur was also seen enjoying the live show.

Nimrat took to Instagram on Monday to share her experience, calling it the "BESTESSSSSTTTTT" concert she had ever attended. The post included a selfie of Nimrat winking and a couple of videos where she danced to Diljit's hit tracks, including Vibe, Kinni Kinni, Lemonade, Naina, Hass Hass, and the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The Lunchbox actress also posed with security personnel at the event. Keeping her outfit casual yet stylish, the 'Airlift' actress wore a white crop top paired with a printed red and white shirt, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers. She completed her look with a red sling bag and loose hair as she joined the crowd in cheering for the singing sensation.

Along with the pictures, Nimrat wrote, "Hona ni main recover...Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I've EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha." Replying to her post, Diljit wrote, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c (You were there? You should have come to the stage)."

Meanwhile, Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi on October 26. After the national capital, the Udta Punjab actor performed in Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), and Pune (November 24).

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

