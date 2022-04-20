Nimrat Kaur opens up on being judged after putting on weight for Dasvi

Credit: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

We have seen actors going through body transformation according to the demand of their roles. Recently, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has shared her transformation photo for her role of Bimla in the movie Dasvi which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam.

Along with the photo the actress has penned a long note on how she went from ‘a small to medium body type’ to gaining 15 kilos more to ‘achieve the desired visual impact.’ She wrote, “In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times --gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime.”

The actress added, “Initially, I was rather petrified of an unseen reality I was going to have to own and embrace. But as I steadily and lovingly along with the support and encouragement of my loved ones around me began the right conversations with myself, I began relishing the process of becoming Bimla.”

She continued, “However, this isn't about how I eventually began to love this gift of a journey of indulgences and inhabiting a body I'd never been in before.”

The actress revealed, “Ever so often, watching me eat high-calorie meals already being a few sizes bigger, some people around me felt they had the right to comment on what they thought I was doing wrong. It would be a snide remark, an uncalled-for joke or simply an unsolicited piece of advice on what I should be eating instead of a dessert I was enjoying very much. This voyeuristic license and entitled permission is what came to the forefront.”